FORECAST: Quiet but muggy day ahead before downpours arrive

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We can expect a quiet day ahead; however, it will stay warm and muggy.
- Highs will reach the upper 80s, but the heat index will make it feel like the low to mid 90s.
- The chance for rain returns Tuesday, with downpours arriving late in the day and into the evening.
- We are expected to dry out by Wednesday, ushering in some amazing weather through the end of the week.
- Temperatures will barely reach 80 degrees by Thursday, and that will extend into the weekend.
HURRICANE LEE
- Hurricane Lee will stay off the east coast of the US this week.
- It is expected to bring rip currents and beach erosion issues to the coast.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group