Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet but muggy day ahead before downpours arrive

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We can expect a quiet day ahead; however, it will stay warm and muggy.
  • Highs will reach the upper 80s, but the heat index will make it feel like the low to mid 90s.
  • The chance for rain returns Tuesday, with downpours arriving late in the day and into the evening.
  • We are expected to dry out by Wednesday, ushering in some amazing weather through the end of the week.
  • Temperatures will barely reach 80 degrees by Thursday, and that will extend into the weekend.

HURRICANE LEE

  • Hurricane Lee will stay off the east coast of the US this week.
  • It is expected to bring rip currents and beach erosion issues to the coast.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read