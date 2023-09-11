FORECAST: Quiet but muggy day ahead before downpours arrive

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We can expect a quiet day ahead; however, it will stay warm and muggy.

Highs will reach the upper 80s, but the heat index will make it feel like the low to mid 90s.

The chance for rain returns Tuesday, with downpours arriving late in the day and into the evening.

We are expected to dry out by Wednesday, ushering in some amazing weather through the end of the week.

Temperatures will barely reach 80 degrees by Thursday, and that will extend into the weekend.

HURRICANE LEE

Hurricane Lee will stay off the east coast of the US this week.

It is expected to bring rip currents and beach erosion issues to the coast.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

