FORECAST: Quiet night ahead in Charlotte, storms hold off until Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The weather is expected to be muggy but quiet for high school football tonight.

Most of the day will be quiet in Charlotte tomorrow, but a line of showers and storms will break through the mountains after 4 pm.

Some of these storms may have some gusty winds, but lightning will be the top threat and may pose some delays to outdoor events.

The weather will brighten back up Sunday afternoon, and it will be much cooler in the 70s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group