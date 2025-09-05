FORECAST: Quiet night ahead in Charlotte, storms hold off until Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The weather is expected to be muggy but quiet for high school football tonight.
- Most of the day will be quiet in Charlotte tomorrow, but a line of showers and storms will break through the mountains after 4 pm.
- Some of these storms may have some gusty winds, but lightning will be the top threat and may pose some delays to outdoor events.
- The weather will brighten back up Sunday afternoon, and it will be much cooler in the 70s.
