FORECAST: Quiet night ahead in Charlotte, storms hold off until Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The weather is expected to be muggy but quiet for high school football tonight.
  • Most of the day will be quiet in Charlotte tomorrow, but a line of showers and storms will break through the mountains after 4 pm.
  • Some of these storms may have some gusty winds, but lightning will be the top threat and may pose some delays to outdoor events.
  • The weather will brighten back up Sunday afternoon, and it will be much cooler in the 70s.

