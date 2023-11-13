FORECAST: Quiet stretch of weather expected with highs in the mid-60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have a quiet stretch of weather coming our way this week, with no big temperature swings.

Highs are expected to remain near average in the mid-60s, and lows are expected to stay near 40 degrees.

Our next chance for rain moves in late this week.

However, it doesn’t look like anything to get too excited about.

Many had their first rain in about a month Friday and Saturday, but sadly it didn't amount to much. This week's best rain chances will stay well to our south. This system could throw some rain our way by Thursday, but again it won't likely be much. We'll be monitoring. pic.twitter.com/MJjMOmWZQs — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 13, 2023

