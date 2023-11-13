Forecasts

FORECAST: Quiet stretch of weather expected with highs in the mid-60s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We have a quiet stretch of weather coming our way this week, with no big temperature swings.
  • Highs are expected to remain near average in the mid-60s, and lows are expected to stay near 40 degrees.
  • Our next chance for rain moves in late this week.
  • However, it doesn’t look like anything to get too excited about.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read