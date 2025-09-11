FORECAST: Quiet weather continues, temperatures to near 90 by weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The quiet weather hangs on as we start to heat up a little bit.

Temps return to near average highs in the mid 80s this afternoon -- a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday.

This trend continues through the weekend.

We could see a bit more heat though by Sunday with highs near 90 degrees again.

This doesn’t appear to last too long, we’ll fall back to the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

Rain chances still slim to none heading into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group