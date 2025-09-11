FORECAST: Quiet weather continues, temperatures to near 90 by weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The quiet weather hangs on as we start to heat up a little bit.
- Temps return to near average highs in the mid 80s this afternoon -- a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday.
- This trend continues through the weekend.
- We could see a bit more heat though by Sunday with highs near 90 degrees again.
- This doesn’t appear to last too long, we’ll fall back to the mid 80s by the middle of next week.
- Rain chances still slim to none heading into next week.
