FORECAST: Rain chances are slim for weekend

rain chance in Charlotte’s weather forecast this weekend for the first time in a while. It will be hot with highs in the upper-80s, but the humidity will stay low on Saturday and on Father’s Day.

Rain chances will return starting on Juneteenth.

