Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances are slim for weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Friday night's forecast with Meteorologist John Ahrens

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • There is no solid rain chance in Charlotte’s weather forecast this weekend for the first time in a while.
  • It will be hot with highs in the upper-80s, but the humidity will stay low on Saturday and on Father’s Day.
  • Rain chances will return starting on Juneteenth.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read