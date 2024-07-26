Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances diminish for the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • There is once again the chance of showers and thunderstorms today but there is good news on the horizon.
  • Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and the clouds will mostly diminish on Sunday.
  • Highs will be in the mid-to-upper-80s through Tuesday.
  • The possibility of showers and thunderstorms returns on Monday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read