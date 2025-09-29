FORECAST: Rain chances increase today, cooler temps and lower humidity ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’ll be watching tropical storm Imelda stay off the coast this week as we deal with just some scattered showers.
- Rain chances go up this afternoon but it won’t washout the day.
- Highs only warm up to the mid 70s today.
- Rain chances already start to drop off tomorrow and are out of here thereafter.
- Temps stay in the 70s all week with only lower 70s by Thursday and Friday.
- Lower humidity will make it feel much more like fall later this week.
- Dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend.
