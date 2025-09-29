Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances increase today, cooler temps and lower humidity ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’ll be watching tropical storm Imelda stay off the coast this week as we deal with just some scattered showers.
  • Rain chances go up this afternoon but it won’t washout the day.
  • Highs only warm up to the mid 70s today.
  • Rain chances already start to drop off tomorrow and are out of here thereafter.
  • Temps stay in the 70s all week with only lower 70s by Thursday and Friday.
  • Lower humidity will make it feel much more like fall later this week.
  • Dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read