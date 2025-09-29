FORECAST: Rain chances increase today, cooler temps and lower humidity ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’ll be watching tropical storm Imelda stay off the coast this week as we deal with just some scattered showers.

Rain chances go up this afternoon but it won’t washout the day.

Highs only warm up to the mid 70s today.

Rain chances already start to drop off tomorrow and are out of here thereafter.

Temps stay in the 70s all week with only lower 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Lower humidity will make it feel much more like fall later this week.

Dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend.

