FORECAST: Rain chances more scattered Tuesday, then isolated each afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a lot going on weather wise this week.

It starts with rain showers expected tomorrow especially across the northern and western half of the area.

Once that system moves on, we’ll just have a daily chance for rain each afternoon.

The big story after tomorrow’s rain threat is a major warm up by the end of the week.

Highs could climb into the middle 90s with heat index in the upper 90s. It’s not going to be fun!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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