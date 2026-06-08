Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances more scattered Tuesday, then isolated each afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have a lot going on weather wise this week.
  • It starts with rain showers expected tomorrow especially across the northern and western half of the area.
  • Once that system moves on, we’ll just have a daily chance for rain each afternoon.
  • The big story after tomorrow’s rain threat is a major warm up by the end of the week.
  • Highs could climb into the middle 90s with heat index in the upper 90s. It’s not going to be fun! 

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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