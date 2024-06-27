Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain, clouds provide much relief from heat

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens is tracking more rain and storms on Thursday afternoon, which is keeping the heat down.
  • Today’s rain effectively ended the brutal heat wave and kept most of us in the 80s.
  • More downpours are expected tomorrow, especially in the afternoon.
  • The heat will be in check with highs at or below 90 degrees.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

