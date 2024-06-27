FORECAST: Rain, clouds provide much relief from heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens is tracking more rain and storms on Thursday afternoon, which is keeping the heat down.

Today’s rain effectively ended the brutal heat wave and kept most of us in the 80s.

More downpours are expected tomorrow, especially in the afternoon.

The heat will be in check with highs at or below 90 degrees.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group