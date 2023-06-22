FORECAST: Rain continues; expect early-morning fog

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

More scattered thunderstorms may develop Thursday afternoon and into the night.

Expect some fog for the Friday morning commute.

There is a chance of showers Friday afternoon, but the clouds are expected to break ushering in sunshine.

The weekend looks great with highs reaching up to around 90 degrees.

