FORECAST: Rain continues; expect early-morning fog

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Thursday evening's forecast with Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson

  • More scattered thunderstorms may develop Thursday afternoon and into the night.
  • Expect some fog for the Friday morning commute.
  • There is a chance of showers Friday afternoon, but the clouds are expected to break ushering in sunshine.
  • The weekend looks great with highs reaching up to around 90 degrees.

