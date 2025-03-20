FORECAST: Rain, cooler temperatures on first day of spring

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Spring has arrived! The vernal equinox occurred at 5:01 this morning. But, today’s weather may not quite feel as much like spring as yesterday did.
- Temperatures fall back to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the region.
- This will only bring a brief chance for rain around lunch time.
- Winds will be gusty this afternoon to around 30 mph in the metro and 40-50 mph in the mountains.
- A Wind Advisory is in place for the high country going into the evening.
- That wind will keep the elevated fire risk across the region again today (even with the rain).
- The mountains will also see snow showers develop tonight with a few inches adding up at ski resort levels, lower amounts down in elevation.
- Staying in the 60s tomorrow and then warming back into the 70s this weekend, with the return of much drier weather.
