FORECAST: Rain, cooler temperatures on first day of spring

Spring has arrived! The vernal equinox occurred at 5:01 this morning. But, today’s weather may not quite feel as much like spring as yesterday did.

Temperatures fall back to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the region.

This will only bring a brief chance for rain around lunch time.

Winds will be gusty this afternoon to around 30 mph in the metro and 40-50 mph in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the high country going into the evening.

That wind will keep the elevated fire risk across the region again today (even with the rain).

The mountains will also see snow showers develop tonight with a few inches adding up at ski resort levels, lower amounts down in elevation.

Staying in the 60s tomorrow and then warming back into the 70s this weekend, with the return of much drier weather.

