FORECAST: Rain dances around Charlotte, leaving a muggy morning

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
It’s going to be another muggy one out there this afternoon.
- Despite a few light showers moving through, most will stay dry throughout the morning.
- Rain chances will increase this afternoon with moderate to heavy rain likely across the mountains and foothills.
- The rain appears to dance around Charlotte until about 7 p.m. this evening.
- Showers will be short-lived with limited intensity.
- The stronger showers appear to be non-severe at this time.
- Highs will be in the low 80s today and closer to average in the upper 80s tomorrow and Wednesday.
- Another cold front will bring in our next best chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
HURRICANE LEE
- Guidance is still uncertain, but models are leaning towards Lee either spinning eastward out to sea or making landfall in New England or Atlantic Canada late next week.
- Local concerns will be moderate rainfall and high currents/rip surf along the East Coast.
