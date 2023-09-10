FORECAST: Rain dances around Charlotte, leaving a muggy morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s going to be another muggy one out there this afternoon.

Despite a few light showers moving through, most will stay dry throughout the morning.

Rain chances will increase this afternoon with moderate to heavy rain likely across the mountains and foothills.

The rain appears to dance around Charlotte until about 7 p.m. this evening.

Showers will be short-lived with limited intensity.

The stronger showers appear to be non-severe at this time.

Highs will be in the low 80s today and closer to average in the upper 80s tomorrow and Wednesday.

Another cold front will bring in our next best chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

HURRICANE LEE

Guidance is still uncertain, but models are leaning towards Lee either spinning eastward out to sea or making landfall in New England or Atlantic Canada late next week.

Local concerns will be moderate rainfall and high currents/rip surf along the East Coast.

