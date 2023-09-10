Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain dances around Charlotte, leaving a muggy morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s going to be another muggy one out there this afternoon.

  • Despite a few light showers moving through, most will stay dry throughout the morning.
  • Rain chances will increase this afternoon with moderate to heavy rain likely across the mountains and foothills.
  • The rain appears to dance around Charlotte until about 7 p.m. this evening.
  • Showers will be short-lived with limited intensity.
  • The stronger showers appear to be non-severe at this time.
  • Highs will be in the low 80s today and closer to average in the upper 80s tomorrow and Wednesday.
  • Another cold front will bring in our next best chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

HURRICANE LEE

  • Guidance is still uncertain, but models are leaning towards Lee either spinning eastward out to sea or making landfall in New England or Atlantic Canada late next week.
  • Local concerns will be moderate rainfall and high currents/rip surf along the East Coast.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read