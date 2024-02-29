FORECAST: Rain expected to move in Friday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Forecast:

Temperatures started off about 20 degrees cooler this morning, but things will warm up to the upper 50s by this afternoon.

Rain is expected to roll in by late morning Friday and will be on and off throughout the day.

Some locations will have some dry time, but overall it is just going to be a cloudy and rainy day.

That system is expected to clear out by Saturday afternoon and daytime temperatures will return to the mid-upper 60s.

Sunday is going to be the pick of the week as far as getting outside and enjoying the sunshine and warmer air.

Highs by early next week are expected to be back in the low 70s.

The pattern once again will become unstable as weak pulses trigger the potential for on-and-off showers through next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group