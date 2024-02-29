Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain expected to move in Friday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Forecast:

  • Temperatures started off about 20 degrees cooler this morning, but things will warm up to the upper 50s by this afternoon.
  • Rain is expected to roll in by late morning Friday and will be on and off throughout the day.
  • Some locations will have some dry time, but overall it is just going to be a cloudy and rainy day.
  • That system is expected to clear out by Saturday afternoon and daytime temperatures will return to the mid-upper 60s.
  • Sunday is going to be the pick of the week as far as getting outside and enjoying the sunshine and warmer air.
  • Highs by early next week are expected to be back in the low 70s.
  • The pattern once again will become unstable as weak pulses trigger the potential for on-and-off showers through next week.

