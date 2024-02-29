FORECAST: Rain expected to move in Friday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Forecast:
- Temperatures started off about 20 degrees cooler this morning, but things will warm up to the upper 50s by this afternoon.
- Rain is expected to roll in by late morning Friday and will be on and off throughout the day.
- Some locations will have some dry time, but overall it is just going to be a cloudy and rainy day.
- That system is expected to clear out by Saturday afternoon and daytime temperatures will return to the mid-upper 60s.
- Sunday is going to be the pick of the week as far as getting outside and enjoying the sunshine and warmer air.
- Highs by early next week are expected to be back in the low 70s.
- The pattern once again will become unstable as weak pulses trigger the potential for on-and-off showers through next week.
