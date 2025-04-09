Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain, gloomy skies expected for rest of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It should be a nice and pleasant evening with cool temperatures in the 50s.
  • The drive into work tomorrow will be fine, but then it will start spreading in.
  • Some thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.
  • The rain will stick around into Friday, keeping skies gloomy and temperatures down.
  • However, the allergies will be quite manageable.

