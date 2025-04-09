FORECAST: Rain, gloomy skies expected for rest of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It should be a nice and pleasant evening with cool temperatures in the 50s.
- The drive into work tomorrow will be fine, but then it will start spreading in.
- Some thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.
- The rain will stick around into Friday, keeping skies gloomy and temperatures down.
- However, the allergies will be quite manageable.
