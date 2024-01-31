FORECAST: Rain moves out as sunshine moves in with temperatures in the lower 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A few showers left over from early this morning will clear up quickly as the day goes on.

Sunshine is expected to return later this afternoon, with highs in the lower 50s.

Even more sunshine and warmer weather will move in on Thursday as temperatures return to nearly 60 degrees.

On Friday, highs could reach the middle 60s.

However, the dry weather will come to an end this weekend, with rain chances coming back early next week.

Rain this morning is starting to wind down and we should get back into sunshine later this afternoon. Temps will be a touch cooler than yesterday in the lower 50s. pic.twitter.com/CvN2JeLZVD — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 31, 2024

