Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain moves out as sunshine moves in with temperatures in the lower 50s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • A few showers left over from early this morning will clear up quickly as the day goes on.
  • Sunshine is expected to return later this afternoon, with highs in the lower 50s.
  • Even more sunshine and warmer weather will move in on Thursday as temperatures return to nearly 60 degrees.
  • On Friday, highs could reach the middle 60s.
  • However, the dry weather will come to an end this weekend, with rain chances coming back early next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read