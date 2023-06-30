FORECAST: Rain a possibility on Friday; air quality alert still in effect

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another warm and muggy day is in store on Friday. We may see couple rounds of rain later this afternoon.

There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Mecklenburg, Lincoln, Gaston, Cabarrus, and Union counties.

The elderly and very young should limit outdoor time.

The temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Heat will set up over the weekend across the western Carolinas.

High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-90s with humid conditions in place, which will make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Rain and thunderstorms will ramp up for our area going into the weekend.

Those chances decrease in time for the Fourth of July.

