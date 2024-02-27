Forecasts

FORECAST: Rainy conditions to stick around

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Rainy conditions are sticking around through Wednesday.
  • Highs tomorrow will be near 70 degrees.
  • Clouds will break up Thursday but there will be cooler highs – in the mid-50s.
  • Showers are likely on Friday and Saturday.

