FORECAST: Rainy conditions to stick around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Rainy conditions are sticking around through Wednesday.

Highs tomorrow will be near 70 degrees.

Clouds will break up Thursday but there will be cooler highs – in the mid-50s.

Showers are likely on Friday and Saturday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group