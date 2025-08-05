FORECAST: Rainy for most of the day with temperatures in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A very rainy start to this Tuesday and it looks to last most of the day.

Nothing too heavy is expected but it will be steady at times.

High temperatures likely stay locked down in the lower 70s.

If we don’t get above 72 today, it will be the coolest August afternoon since 2014!

Rain eases heading into the evening before another round comes in for Wednesday morning.

Temps again struggle to get out of the lower 70s tomorrow.

Warmer and drier conditions return late week with highs back in the lower 80s.

90s do look like they return next week.

