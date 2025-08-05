Forecasts

FORECAST: Rainy for most of the day with temperatures in the lower 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A very rainy start to this Tuesday and it looks to last most of the day.
  • Nothing too heavy is expected but it will be steady at times.
  • High temperatures likely stay locked down in the lower 70s.
  • If we don’t get above 72 today, it will be the coolest August afternoon since 2014!
  • Rain eases heading into the evening before another round comes in for Wednesday morning.
  • Temps again struggle to get out of the lower 70s tomorrow.
  • Warmer and drier conditions return late week with highs back in the lower 80s.
  • 90s do look like they return next week.

