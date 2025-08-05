FORECAST: Rainy for most of the day with temperatures in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A very rainy start to this Tuesday and it looks to last most of the day.
- Nothing too heavy is expected but it will be steady at times.
- High temperatures likely stay locked down in the lower 70s.
- If we don’t get above 72 today, it will be the coolest August afternoon since 2014!
- Rain eases heading into the evening before another round comes in for Wednesday morning.
- Temps again struggle to get out of the lower 70s tomorrow.
- Warmer and drier conditions return late week with highs back in the lower 80s.
- 90s do look like they return next week.
