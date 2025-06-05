Forecasts

FORECAST: Rainy start to the day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a rainy start to the day with steady showers moving in.
  • These will last through about midday before drying this afternoon.
  • Nothing too heavy is expected, but it does make for a messy day.
  • Highs get trimmed back to the mid 70s this afternoon with limited sunshine.
  • Then we deal with the incoming heat and humidity for the weekend.
  • Highs return to near 90 on Friday with plenty of steam to make it feel hotter.
  • Low risk for a brief storm in the afternoon.
  • A slightly better chance for afternoon storms arrives on Saturday as we remain quite hot and humid.
  • Temps will stay well into the 80s with daily storm chances into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Click to Enter!

Most Read