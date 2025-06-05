FORECAST: Rainy start to the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a rainy start to the day with steady showers moving in.
- These will last through about midday before drying this afternoon.
- Nothing too heavy is expected, but it does make for a messy day.
- Highs get trimmed back to the mid 70s this afternoon with limited sunshine.
- Then we deal with the incoming heat and humidity for the weekend.
- Highs return to near 90 on Friday with plenty of steam to make it feel hotter.
- Low risk for a brief storm in the afternoon.
- A slightly better chance for afternoon storms arrives on Saturday as we remain quite hot and humid.
- Temps will stay well into the 80s with daily storm chances into next week.
We've picked up a quick .1" already in Charlotte in the last hour and a half. We should end up between 1/2-3/4" of rain on average with some isolated higher amounts today. Nothing major, just messy.— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 5, 2025
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group