FORECAST: Rainy start to the day

FORECAST:

It’s a rainy start to the day with steady showers moving in.

These will last through about midday before drying this afternoon.

Nothing too heavy is expected, but it does make for a messy day.

Highs get trimmed back to the mid 70s this afternoon with limited sunshine.

Then we deal with the incoming heat and humidity for the weekend.

Highs return to near 90 on Friday with plenty of steam to make it feel hotter.

Low risk for a brief storm in the afternoon.

A slightly better chance for afternoon storms arrives on Saturday as we remain quite hot and humid.

Temps will stay well into the 80s with daily storm chances into next week.

We've picked up a quick .1" already in Charlotte in the last hour and a half. We should end up between 1/2-3/4" of rain on average with some isolated higher amounts today. Nothing major, just messy. — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 5, 2025

