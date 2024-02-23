FORECAST: Rainy start but dryer weather will move in this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Rain is spreading into the region this morning and will be with us for the first half of the day.

Nothing too heavy is expected, but we may hear a rumble of thunder.

A few rogue downpours may fire up into the early afternoon before we dry out entirely.

Highs will still reach the mid-60s later today, but the weather is expected to cool down to the mid-50s as we head into the weekend.

A stray downpour can’t be ruled out tomorrow afternoon, but not everyone gets wet.

We are expected to stay dry for the remainder of the weekend.

