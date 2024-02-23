FORECAST: Rainy start but dryer weather will move in this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Rain is spreading into the region this morning and will be with us for the first half of the day.
- Nothing too heavy is expected, but we may hear a rumble of thunder.
- A few rogue downpours may fire up into the early afternoon before we dry out entirely.
- Highs will still reach the mid-60s later today, but the weather is expected to cool down to the mid-50s as we head into the weekend.
- A stray downpour can’t be ruled out tomorrow afternoon, but not everyone gets wet.
- We are expected to stay dry for the remainder of the weekend.
