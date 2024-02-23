Forecasts

FORECAST: Rainy start but dryer weather will move in this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Rain is spreading into the region this morning and will be with us for the first half of the day.
  • Nothing too heavy is expected, but we may hear a rumble of thunder.
  • A few rogue downpours may fire up into the early afternoon before we dry out entirely.
  • Highs will still reach the mid-60s later today, but the weather is expected to cool down to the mid-50s as we head into the weekend.
  • A stray downpour can’t be ruled out tomorrow afternoon, but not everyone gets wet.
  • We are expected to stay dry for the remainder of the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read