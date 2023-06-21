FORECAST: Relentless rain, downpours increase risks of flooding

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Relentless rain and downpours will continue in waves throughout Wednesday.

The risk of flooding will be ongoing as rainfall picks up on Thursday.

Conditions will dry out Friday.

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms this weekend, as well.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

VIDEO: Heavy rain causes sinkhole, partial closure of US 221 in Linville

Heavy rain causes sinkhole, partial closure of US 221 in Linville





©2023 Cox Media Group