FORECAST: Relentless rain, downpours increase risks of flooding

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Relentless rain and downpours will continue in waves throughout Wednesday.
  • The risk of flooding will be ongoing as rainfall picks up on Thursday.
  • Conditions will dry out Friday.
  • There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms this weekend, as well.

VIDEO: Heavy rain causes sinkhole, partial closure of US 221 in Linville

Heavy rain causes sinkhole, partial closure of US 221 in Linville


