FORECAST: Relentless rain, downpours increase risks of flooding

- Relentless rain and downpours will continue in waves throughout Wednesday.
- The risk of flooding will be ongoing as rainfall picks up on Thursday.
- Conditions will dry out Friday.
- There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms this weekend, as well.
