Forecasts

FORECAST: Remaining moisture from Helene moves out of region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A few showers dotted the map Monday morning but thankfully, it was all light stuff. It was the leftover moisture from Helene last week that was still working its way out of the region.
  • It’s going to remain quite humid Monday with highs in the lower 80s.
  • The drier air starts to filter in Tuesday and takes the rain chances with it.
  • It will feel much better for the rest of the week, with little to no chance for rain through the weekend.
  • While there is activity in the tropics this week, no storms are threatening the Carolinas with any rainfall.

