FORECAST: Remaining moisture from Helene moves out of region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A few showers dotted the map Monday morning but thankfully, it was all light stuff. It was the leftover moisture from Helene last week that was still working its way out of the region.
- It’s going to remain quite humid Monday with highs in the lower 80s.
- The drier air starts to filter in Tuesday and takes the rain chances with it.
- It will feel much better for the rest of the week, with little to no chance for rain through the weekend.
- While there is activity in the tropics this week, no storms are threatening the Carolinas with any rainfall.
You may hear about several storms in the tropics this week, but none of this is coming our way. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the Caribbean and Gulf for development, but for now this appears to stay well to our south. We'll let you know if that changes. pic.twitter.com/bwlZJF2Lmu— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 30, 2024
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: ‘Ain’t a dry house down here’: Evacuees return to homes along Catawba River)
©2024 Cox Media Group