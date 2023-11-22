Forecast: Remaining showers move out with highs near 60 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We will have some lingering showers left over from yesterday across the southern half of the area. However, we will be drying up as the day goes on.
- Low clouds and some patchy fog may still slow things down a bit, but overall, things should be much better than yesterday.
- Highs are expected to stay near 60 degrees this afternoon.
- A cold front will move in this evening to clear us out, but it may touch off one or two downpours before then.
- Clear skies are expected to roll in this evening, causing temperatures to plummet to the upper 30s tomorrow morning.
- It will be sunny and near 60 degrees for Thanksgiving plans.
- Other than a sprinkle on Friday, we remain dry heading into the weekend with cooler temperatures in the 50s.
