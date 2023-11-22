Forecasts

Forecast: Remaining showers move out with highs near 60 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We will have some lingering showers left over from yesterday across the southern half of the area. However, we will be drying up as the day goes on.
  • Low clouds and some patchy fog may still slow things down a bit, but overall, things should be much better than yesterday.
  • Highs are expected to stay near 60 degrees this afternoon.
  • A cold front will move in this evening to clear us out, but it may touch off one or two downpours before then.
  • Clear skies are expected to roll in this evening, causing temperatures to plummet to the upper 30s tomorrow morning.
  • It will be sunny and near 60 degrees for Thanksgiving plans.
  • Other than a sprinkle on Friday, we remain dry heading into the weekend with cooler temperatures in the 50s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

WSOC Weather 24/7

Interactive Radar

Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts

Hour-by-Hour Forecast

7-Day Forecast

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson

Meteorologist Keith Monday

Meteorologist John Ahrens

Meteorologist Madi Baggett

Meteorologist Joe Puma


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read