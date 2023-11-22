Forecast: Remaining showers move out with highs near 60 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will have some lingering showers left over from yesterday across the southern half of the area. However, we will be drying up as the day goes on.

Low clouds and some patchy fog may still slow things down a bit, but overall, things should be much better than yesterday.

Highs are expected to stay near 60 degrees this afternoon.

A cold front will move in this evening to clear us out, but it may touch off one or two downpours before then.

Clear skies are expected to roll in this evening, causing temperatures to plummet to the upper 30s tomorrow morning.

It will be sunny and near 60 degrees for Thanksgiving plans.

Other than a sprinkle on Friday, we remain dry heading into the weekend with cooler temperatures in the 50s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

WSOC Weather 24/7

Interactive Radar

Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts

Hour-by-Hour Forecast

7-Day Forecast

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson

Meteorologist Keith Monday

Meteorologist John Ahrens

Meteorologist Madi Baggett

Meteorologist Joe Puma





©2023 Cox Media Group