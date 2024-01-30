FORECAST: Round of showers ahead before ‘splendid’ week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds and showers will be moving in tonight.

“After an amazing day today, we’re going to start to cloud up a little bit and some rain will approach the Carolinas,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday.

The rain will start later tonight with most of it gone by Wednesday morning.

Once those skies clear Wednesday afternoon, we’ll be back to enjoying a splendid week, Ahrens said.

