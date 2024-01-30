Forecasts

FORECAST: Round of showers ahead before ‘splendid’ week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Clouds and showers will be moving in tonight.
  • “After an amazing day today, we’re going to start to cloud up a little bit and some rain will approach the Carolinas,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday.
  • The rain will start later tonight with most of it gone by Wednesday morning.
  • Once those skies clear Wednesday afternoon, we’ll be back to enjoying a splendid week, Ahrens said.

