FORECAST: Saturday expected to start off dry enough for outdoor plans

FORECAST:

“Clouds are in firm control of your weekend weather and every once and a while, they will be dropping some downpours over the Carolinas,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night with foggy conditions after 11 p.m. in Charlotte.

However, hope is not lost, he said.

Weather conditions Saturday during the mid-morning hours through early afternoon should be decent enough to be outside before thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning will be the top threats.

It seems like the rain will ease up on Sunday, but the clouds will linger.

“All in all, not the best of weekends but there will be some times to get outside,” Ahrens said.

