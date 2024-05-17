Forecasts

FORECAST: Saturday expected to start off dry enough for outdoor plans

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • “Clouds are in firm control of your weekend weather and every once and a while, they will be dropping some downpours over the Carolinas,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
  • Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night with foggy conditions after 11 p.m. in Charlotte.
  • However, hope is not lost, he said.
  • Weather conditions Saturday during the mid-morning hours through early afternoon should be decent enough to be outside before thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon.
  • Heavy rain and lightning will be the top threats.
  • It seems like the rain will ease up on Sunday, but the clouds will linger.
  • “All in all, not the best of weekends but there will be some times to get outside,” Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read