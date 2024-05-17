FORECAST: Saturday expected to start off dry enough for outdoor plans

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “Clouds are in firm control of your weekend weather and every once and a while, they will be dropping some downpours over the Carolinas,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
- Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night with foggy conditions after 11 p.m. in Charlotte.
- However, hope is not lost, he said.
- Weather conditions Saturday during the mid-morning hours through early afternoon should be decent enough to be outside before thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon.
- Heavy rain and lightning will be the top threats.
- It seems like the rain will ease up on Sunday, but the clouds will linger.
- “All in all, not the best of weekends but there will be some times to get outside,” Ahrens said.
