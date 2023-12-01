FORECAST: Scattered showers expected throughout the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The beautiful weather that we enjoyed yesterday is taking a break as we head into the weekend.
- Scattered showers are expected to move in later this morning and will be off and on all day.
- It will not be too heavy, but it will be damp at times.
- Temperatures are expected to fall back to the mid-50s for highs.
- Steadier rain is likely coming in tomorrow to make a wet start to the weekend.
- Some neighborhoods could pick up a total of an inch of rain before things taper off into Sunday.
- Highs will then warm up to the mid-60s this weekend.
