FORECAST: Scattered showers expected throughout the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The beautiful weather that we enjoyed yesterday is taking a break as we head into the weekend.

Scattered showers are expected to move in later this morning and will be off and on all day.

It will not be too heavy, but it will be damp at times.

Temperatures are expected to fall back to the mid-50s for highs.

Steadier rain is likely coming in tomorrow to make a wet start to the weekend.

Some neighborhoods could pick up a total of an inch of rain before things taper off into Sunday.

Highs will then warm up to the mid-60s this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group