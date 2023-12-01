Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers expected throughout the day

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • The beautiful weather that we enjoyed yesterday is taking a break as we head into the weekend.
  • Scattered showers are expected to move in later this morning and will be off and on all day.
  • It will not be too heavy, but it will be damp at times.
  • Temperatures are expected to fall back to the mid-50s for highs.
  • Steadier rain is likely coming in tomorrow to make a wet start to the weekend.
  • Some neighborhoods could pick up a total of an inch of rain before things taper off into Sunday.
  • Highs will then warm up to the mid-60s this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read