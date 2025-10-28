FORECAST: Scattered showers stick around with breezy winds and chilly temps

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s another soggy start to our day.
- Scattered light showers will be around for much of the day with breezy winds and chilly temps.
- Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s all day long.
- We’ll see a little break in the rain late today into tomorrow morning, before another round of rain arrives with a second system.
- We will finally dry out on Thursday and temperatures rebound too!
- Highs Thursday are near 60 with temperatures climbing to the low and mid-60s for the weekend.
- Halloween and Trick or Treating plans are still looking good!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group