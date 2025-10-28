Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers stick around with breezy winds and chilly temps

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s another soggy start to our day.
  • Scattered light showers will be around for much of the day with breezy winds and chilly temps.
  • Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s all day long.
  • We’ll see a little break in the rain late today into tomorrow morning, before another round of rain arrives with a second system.
  • We will finally dry out on Thursday and temperatures rebound too!
  • Highs Thursday are near 60 with temperatures climbing to the low and mid-60s for the weekend.
  • Halloween and Trick or Treating plans are still looking good!

