FORECAST: Scattered showers stick around with breezy winds and chilly temps

FORECAST:

It’s another soggy start to our day.

Scattered light showers will be around for much of the day with breezy winds and chilly temps.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s all day long.

We’ll see a little break in the rain late today into tomorrow morning, before another round of rain arrives with a second system.

We will finally dry out on Thursday and temperatures rebound too!

Highs Thursday are near 60 with temperatures climbing to the low and mid-60s for the weekend.

Halloween and Trick or Treating plans are still looking good!

