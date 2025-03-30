FORECAST: Scattered showers in store for Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Cloudy conditions and the chance for scattered showers are on tap for Sunday.
- Most of the morning is dry, with the best chance for light showers moving in during the afternoon and evening.
- There will be a greater risk of storms on Monday.
- Storms will move into the mountains close to daybreak and slowly move east through the day on Monday.
Once this storm departs, we’ll cool off for a few days before a big warm-up late next week.
