FORECAST: Scattered showers in store for Sunday

FORECAST:

Cloudy conditions and the chance for scattered showers are on tap for Sunday.

Most of the morning is dry, with the best chance for light showers moving in during the afternoon and evening.

There will be a greater risk of storms on Monday.

Storms will move into the mountains close to daybreak and slowly move east through the day on Monday.

Once this storm departs, we’ll cool off for a few days before a big warm-up late next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

