Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers in store for Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Cloudy conditions and the chance for scattered showers are on tap for Sunday.
  • Most of the morning is dry, with the best chance for light showers moving in during the afternoon and evening.
  • There will be a greater risk of storms on Monday.
  • Storms will move into the mountains close to daybreak and slowly move east through the day on Monday.

Once this storm departs, we’ll cool off for a few days before a big warm-up late next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Countdown Timer
Banner Image
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Tickets go on sale April 2

Most Read