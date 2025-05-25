FORECAST: Scattered showers Sunday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Waking up to a few light showers south of Charlotte this morning and cloudier skies.
- We’ll stay on the cloudy side today with a few showers possible.
- The best chance for a shower or storm will come overnight and into tomorrow morning.
- Similar setup tomorrow with an isolated shower chance, but still periods of dry time to get outside.
- High temperatures will be cool and only peak in the low to mid-70s.
- Tuesday is the coolest and wettest in the forecast with highs in the upper 60s, before we’re back near 80 with isolated storms to end the week.
- No severe storms or flooding is expected throughout the next couple of days.
