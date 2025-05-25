FORECAST: Scattered showers Sunday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Waking up to a few light showers south of Charlotte this morning and cloudier skies.

We’ll stay on the cloudy side today with a few showers possible.

The best chance for a shower or storm will come overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Similar setup tomorrow with an isolated shower chance, but still periods of dry time to get outside.

High temperatures will be cool and only peak in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday is the coolest and wettest in the forecast with highs in the upper 60s, before we’re back near 80 with isolated storms to end the week.

No severe storms or flooding is expected throughout the next couple of days.

