FORECAST: Scattered showers Sunday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Waking up to a few light showers south of Charlotte this morning and cloudier skies.
  • We’ll stay on the cloudy side today with a few showers possible.
  • The best chance for a shower or storm will come overnight and into tomorrow morning.
  • Similar setup tomorrow with an isolated shower chance, but still periods of dry time to get outside.
  • High temperatures will be cool and only peak in the low to mid-70s.
  • Tuesday is the coolest and wettest in the forecast with highs in the upper 60s, before we’re back near 80 with isolated storms to end the week.
  • No severe storms or flooding is expected throughout the next couple of days.

