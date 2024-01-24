Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers with temperatures getting back into the 50s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A few light showers greet us out the door this morning, and we’ll see these scattered throughout the day.
  • It won’t rain all day long, though, and amounts will be less than a quarter inch.
  • Temperatures are on the upswing today with everyone getting back into the 50s, and some around Charlotte and points southeast will be in the 60s.
  • The warmer weather continues to build in for the rest of the week as highs reach near 70 degrees.
  • We will have a better chance of downpours on Thursday, and those threats will linger into the weekend.
  • This could lead to some flooding concerns out west in the mountains, where higher rain totals combine with melting snow.
  • The metro will likely end up with at least 1 to 2 inches of rain by the weekend, with the potential for more.

