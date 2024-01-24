FORECAST: Scattered showers with temperatures getting back into the 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A few light showers greet us out the door this morning, and we’ll see these scattered throughout the day.

It won’t rain all day long, though, and amounts will be less than a quarter inch.

Temperatures are on the upswing today with everyone getting back into the 50s, and some around Charlotte and points southeast will be in the 60s.

The warmer weather continues to build in for the rest of the week as highs reach near 70 degrees.

We will have a better chance of downpours on Thursday, and those threats will linger into the weekend.

This could lead to some flooding concerns out west in the mountains, where higher rain totals combine with melting snow.

The metro will likely end up with at least 1 to 2 inches of rain by the weekend, with the potential for more.

