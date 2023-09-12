FORECAST: Scattered storms could linger overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

You’ll have to be weather-aware for the remainder of the day and evening because scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Meteorologist John Ahrens said that heavy rain and lightning will be the top concerns but a few of these storms could produce some strong wind gusts.

Rain may hang around overnight but will not be as intense on Wednesday.

We’ll have one more dreary day to get through on Wednesday before magnificent weather moves in on Thursday.

