FORECAST: Scattered storms could linger overnight

Scattered storms could linger overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • You’ll have to be weather-aware for the remainder of the day and evening because scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast.
  • Meteorologist John Ahrens said that heavy rain and lightning will be the top concerns but a few of these storms could produce some strong wind gusts.
  • Rain may hang around overnight but will not be as intense on Wednesday.
  • We’ll have one more dreary day to get through on Wednesday before magnificent weather moves in on Thursday.

