Forecasts

FORECAST: Scorching heat tapers off with afternoon storms

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • The scorching heat is gradually falling as more thunderstorms pop up, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.
  • It will be hot tomorrow but there will be less humid through Saturday, Ahrens said.
  • We’ll go back to the humidity on Sunday.

