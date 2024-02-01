Forecasts

FORECAST: Sensational afternoons to continue through weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • “Sensational weather will continue right into our weekend and beyond,” Meteorologist John Ahrens stated Thursday afternoon.
  • A storm developing tomorrow will steer well south and we’ll stay clear and dry.
  • Lows will start near the freezing mark Friday and Saturday, but highs will reach into the 50s through the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read