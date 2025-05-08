Forecasts

FORECAST: Severe storms could bring damaging winds and hail to our area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are tracking severe storms that will be developing in the foothills before sweeping into Charlotte.
  • The worst weather is expected to occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • The top threats will be damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out.
  • After that, we’ll settle down but may still deal with a few pop-up storms on Friday.

