FORECAST: Severe storms could bring damaging winds and hail to our area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are tracking severe storms that will be developing in the foothills before sweeping into Charlotte.
- The worst weather is expected to occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- The top threats will be damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out.
- After that, we’ll settle down but may still deal with a few pop-up storms on Friday.
#ThunderstormWatch up for the QC. Worst weather 6-10 pm pic.twitter.com/iMW1KajFU1— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) May 8, 2025
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group