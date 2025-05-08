FORECAST: Severe storms could bring damaging winds and hail to our area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking severe storms that will be developing in the foothills before sweeping into Charlotte.

The worst weather is expected to occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The top threats will be damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out.

After that, we’ll settle down but may still deal with a few pop-up storms on Friday.

