Forecasts

FORECAST: Severe storms develop south of Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WARNINGS:

  • Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Chester and York counties until 3:45 p.m.
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Chesterfield and Lancaster counties until 4:30 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • The first half of the day will start off mild and dry; however, cloud cover will build up in preparation for a line of showers that will be moving through this afternoon.
  • Charlotte and much of the southern half of our area will be at level one risk, with the very tip of Chesterfield being at level two.
  • Our southern counties will get a few light showers, mainly before 11 a.m., with the rain picking up intensity by about 2 p.m.
  • The biggest concerns will be strong winds and hail by midday. However, the threat of strong storms will linger until early evening.
  • Temperatures today will be close to average, in the upper 70s to low 80s. The pattern, however, will become more unstable by early next week.

