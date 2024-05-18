FORECAST: Severe storms expected late this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will start off cloudy and foggy this morning, with a slight chance for a few isolated showers.

Things are expected to really pick up by late this afternoon into the evening. Severe weather is expected to start around 3 p.m. and continue into the late evening.

The biggest concern today will be those thunderstorms turning severe. The top threats will be isolated flooding due to downpours, damaging winds, and hail.

Temperatures throughout the weekend will be slightly below average, as they’ll hang out in the upper 70s.

Sunday appears to be better, as there is only an isolated chance for thunderstorms by midday.

Things will calm down into the new work week, remaining mild up until about Thursday.

Next week’s big story, however, will be those highs returning to the upper 80s.

