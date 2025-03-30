FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms likely Monday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a busy next 24 hours as we have a chance for severe thunderstorms.

The main threats are going to be damaging winds, but large hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The SPC has the entire area until a level 3 out of 5, but after discussing with the weather team, we feel this is overdone. Most likely storm arrival between 1 to 5 p.m.

After the severe threat tomorrow, we dry things out and warm things up later this week. Highs will be in the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.

