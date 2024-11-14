FORECAST: Showers continue to push east

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rainfall continues to move east on Thursday afternoon.
- There will be foggy conditions early tomorrow morning but after that comes a nice, warm weekend with clear skies.
- High temperatures will get close to 70 degrees on Sunday.
