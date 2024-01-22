FORECAST: Showers expected as we climb out of frigid temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The tide is turning for temperatures in our area.

We will be climbing out of a deep freeze, however, there will be another cold night tonight.

Lows will get down to the freezing mark in Charlotte.

After that, we will be on our way into the 50s for a high Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers are in the forecast for the next several days with highs becoming increasingly warmer.

Friday’s high will be near 67 degrees.

Mild temperatures are expected to stick around for the weekend.

