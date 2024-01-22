Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers expected as we climb out of frigid temperatures

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • The tide is turning for temperatures in our area.
  • We will be climbing out of a deep freeze, however, there will be another cold night tonight.
  • Lows will get down to the freezing mark in Charlotte.
  • After that, we will be on our way into the 50s for a high Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Showers are in the forecast for the next several days with highs becoming increasingly warmer.
  • Friday’s high will be near 67 degrees.
  • Mild temperatures are expected to stick around for the weekend.

