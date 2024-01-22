FORECAST: Showers expected as we climb out of frigid temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The tide is turning for temperatures in our area.
- We will be climbing out of a deep freeze, however, there will be another cold night tonight.
- Lows will get down to the freezing mark in Charlotte.
- After that, we will be on our way into the 50s for a high Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Showers are in the forecast for the next several days with highs becoming increasingly warmer.
- Friday’s high will be near 67 degrees.
- Mild temperatures are expected to stick around for the weekend.
