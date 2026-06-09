FORECAST: Showers to fade, heat takes over late week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Showers that moved through earlier are quickly falling apart as they approach the I‑77 corridor, leaving most of the area dry this evening.
- The bigger story for the rest of the week will be the heat building in.
- While we’ll keep a daily chance for isolated storms, temperatures will climb sharply. By Friday, highs will reach the mid‑90s, and with the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees.
- Our next best chance for more widespread rain still looks to arrive early next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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