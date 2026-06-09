FORECAST: Showers to fade, heat takes over late week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Showers that moved through earlier are quickly falling apart as they approach the I‑77 corridor, leaving most of the area dry this evening.

The bigger story for the rest of the week will be the heat building in.

While we’ll keep a daily chance for isolated storms, temperatures will climb sharply. By Friday, highs will reach the mid‑90s, and with the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees.

Our next best chance for more widespread rain still looks to arrive early next week.

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