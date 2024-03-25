FORECAST: Showers incoming as conditions stay cool

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The last full week of March certainly does not feel like it, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

It’s still cool Monday afternoon and it will stay that way for the next few days as clouds gradually take over.

There will be a few showers Tuesday with a better rain chance on Wednesday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group