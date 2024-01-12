FORECAST: Showers, some storms move into Charlotte area Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Showers picked up Friday afternoon, which will usher in a few thunderstorms around the Charlotte area.
- This weather pattern will continue into the evening.
- A few of the storms may have some strong winds but a repeat of Tuesday is not likely.
- Expect clear and calm conditions this weekend. Highs will be near 50 degrees.
