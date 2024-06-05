FORECAST: Showers and storms expected to resume this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will start out muggy and cloudy, but this afternoon we will get some sun. However, showers and storms are expected to resume.
- A scattering of heavy downpours with lightning is likely again late today. Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler in the mid-80s.
- Another round of storms is possible tomorrow before a weak cold front brings relief for Friday and the weekend.
- We won’t feel a big drop in temperatures, but humidity levels will go down nicely for the weekend.
