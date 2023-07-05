Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers and storms expected Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday morning forecast with Meteorologist Austin Chaney

  • The coverage of rain is expected to be higher across the region today, with showers and storms popping off around noon.
  • While heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues, an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out.
  • It is also expected to be cloudy with highs in the 90s.
  • Over the next several days, we will keep tacking on the 90s.
  • We’ve had 5 days in a row so far at or above 90 degrees. We may very well keep that streak alive for the next week straight.

