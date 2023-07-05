FORECAST: Showers and storms expected Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The coverage of rain is expected to be higher across the region today, with showers and storms popping off around noon.

While heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues, an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out.

It is also expected to be cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Over the next several days, we will keep tacking on the 90s.

We’ve had 5 days in a row so far at or above 90 degrees. We may very well keep that streak alive for the next week straight.

Good morning! How are we doing on this 5th of July? It's back to work for many folks today. Don't forget that rain gear! Storms should fire up this afternoon. I'll have your forecast all morning on Channel 9 pic.twitter.com/gvGXkjcEJY — Meteorologist Austin Chaney WSOC (@AChaneyWSOC) July 5, 2023

