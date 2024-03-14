Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms in store on Friday

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • The abundant sunshine the last couple of days makes it easy to forget it is still winter.
  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens warns that lows will drop into the 30s Monday night.
  • In the meantime, expect showers and the possibility of thunderstorms on Friday.
  • Saturday will start with a low chance of rain however, conditions will clear up with a high near 75 degrees.
  • There is another slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
  • Highs on Monday will be near 60 and on Tuesday, near 56.
  • Temperatures will warm up a little bit after that.

