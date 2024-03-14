FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms in store on Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The abundant sunshine the last couple of days makes it easy to forget it is still winter.
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens warns that lows will drop into the 30s Monday night.
- In the meantime, expect showers and the possibility of thunderstorms on Friday.
- Saturday will start with a low chance of rain however, conditions will clear up with a high near 75 degrees.
- There is another slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
- Highs on Monday will be near 60 and on Tuesday, near 56.
- Temperatures will warm up a little bit after that.
