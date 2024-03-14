FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms in store on Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The abundant sunshine the last couple of days makes it easy to forget it is still winter.

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens warns that lows will drop into the 30s Monday night.

In the meantime, expect showers and the possibility of thunderstorms on Friday.

Saturday will start with a low chance of rain however, conditions will clear up with a high near 75 degrees.

There is another slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.

Highs on Monday will be near 60 and on Tuesday, near 56.

Temperatures will warm up a little bit after that.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group