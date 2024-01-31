FORECAST: Skies to clear as weekend approaches

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Skies are clearing out Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for an incredible stretch of weather.

Thursday morning temps will be near the freezing mark and fortunately, afternoon highs will reach into the 60s accompanied by abundant sunshine.

Weekend conditions will be dry as rain chances are trending down.

