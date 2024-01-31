Forecasts

FORECAST: Skies to clear as weekend approaches

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Skies are clearing out Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for an incredible stretch of weather.
  • Thursday morning temps will be near the freezing mark and fortunately, afternoon highs will reach into the 60s accompanied by abundant sunshine.
  • Weekend conditions will be dry as rain chances are trending down.

