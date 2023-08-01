Forecasts

FORECAST: Slight chance of showers for area tonight, tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Temperatures reached into the mid-80s Tuesday and evening lows are expected to be in the 60s.
  • There could be a stray shower Tuesday night and Wednesday.
  • Highs will be in the upper-80s Wednesday.
  • There could be stronger storms on Thursday coming in from the west.

