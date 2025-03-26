FORECAST: Slightly cooler, but gusty winds keep fire danger high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Slightly cooler today compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 60s.
- Breezy northwest winds will be gusty, but not as strong as yesterday (peak gust was 36 mph).
- This keeps the high fire danger across the region though as it remains very dry.
- A Red Flag Warning is in place for northern Burke County.
- We need some rain, but there’s nothing coming our way until Sunday.
- Temperatures warm back up to near 80 heading into the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group