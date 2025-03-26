Forecasts

FORECAST: Slightly cooler, but gusty winds keep fire danger high

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Slightly cooler today compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 60s.
  • Breezy northwest winds will be gusty, but not as strong as yesterday (peak gust was 36 mph).
  • This keeps the high fire danger across the region though as it remains very dry.
  • A Red Flag Warning is in place for northern Burke County.
  • We need some rain, but there’s nothing coming our way until Sunday.
  • Temperatures warm back up to near 80 heading into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read