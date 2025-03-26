FORECAST: Slightly cooler, but gusty winds keep fire danger high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Slightly cooler today compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 60s.

Breezy northwest winds will be gusty, but not as strong as yesterday (peak gust was 36 mph).

This keeps the high fire danger across the region though as it remains very dry.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for northern Burke County.

We need some rain, but there’s nothing coming our way until Sunday.

Temperatures warm back up to near 80 heading into the weekend.

