FORECAST: Slightly cooler today, then near 70 and dry for rest of week

FORECAST:
- We start out the work week with slightly cooler temps and less wind compared to the weekend.
- Highs warm to the mid 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
- Temps then moderate back up to near 70 degrees already tomorrow and then we are in the 70s for the rest of the week.
- Dry weather is hanging on for the long haul.
- A few showers will affect the mountains from time to time this week, but that stays all to our north.
- We may see some rain by the weekend, but chances are low right now. So, fire danger concerns continue even though winds will be lighter today.
