FORECAST: Slightly cooler today, then near 70 and dry for rest of week

We start out the work week with slightly cooler temps and less wind compared to the weekend.

Highs warm to the mid 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Temps then moderate back up to near 70 degrees already tomorrow and then we are in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Dry weather is hanging on for the long haul.

A few showers will affect the mountains from time to time this week, but that stays all to our north.

We may see some rain by the weekend, but chances are low right now. So, fire danger concerns continue even though winds will be lighter today.

