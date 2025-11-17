Forecasts

FORECAST: Slightly cooler today, then near 70 and dry for rest of week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We start out the work week with slightly cooler temps and less wind compared to the weekend.
  • Highs warm to the mid 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
  • Temps then moderate back up to near 70 degrees already tomorrow and then we are in the 70s for the rest of the week.
  • Dry weather is hanging on for the long haul.
  • A few showers will affect the mountains from time to time this week, but that stays all to our north.
  • We may see some rain by the weekend, but chances are low right now. So, fire danger concerns continue even though winds will be lighter today.

