FORECAST: Soggy start to a cooler Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
- A soggy start to Saturday! Rain will continue through much of the morning and low clouds will prevent any significant warming.
- Temperatures will remain in the 60s until those clouds lift late morning. Highs are expected to make it to the mid-70s by late afternoon.
- Low visibility likely throughout the morning.
- Behind the rain, cooler air will be set in place by Sunday afternoon. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 60s and then low 60s for Monday.
- Sunday will be a little windy with gusts over 15 mph by the afternoon.
- Temperatures will trend below average for the first half of the work week, eventually warming closer to average for the weekend.
- Next best chance of rain looks to be on Friday.
