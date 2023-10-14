Forecasts

FORECAST: Soggy start to a cooler Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A soggy start to Saturday! Rain will continue through much of the morning and low clouds will prevent any significant warming.
  • Temperatures will remain in the 60s until those clouds lift late morning. Highs are expected to make it to the mid-70s by late afternoon.
  • Low visibility likely throughout the morning.
  • Behind the rain, cooler air will be set in place by Sunday afternoon. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 60s and then low 60s for Monday.
  • Sunday will be a little windy with gusts over 15 mph by the afternoon.
  • Temperatures will trend below average for the first half of the work week, eventually warming closer to average for the weekend.
  • Next best chance of rain looks to be on Friday.

